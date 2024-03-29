The photographer giving a voice to Vietnamese Hmong refugees

Norman Bermúdez was born in Spain but moved to the UK when she was 14 years old. She went on to study at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, which taught her to look at international development from a critical, postcolonial viewpoint, she says. She became interested in how the media relates to social issues, particularly in south and south-east Asia and pursuing this interest, she took an MA in photojournalism and documentary photography at the University of the Arts London. Later she studied for an MSc in behaviour change, delving into how the media – particularly photography – influences people’s beliefs and attitudes. She moved to Thailand in 2017 to work for the UN Development Programme before going freelance in 2020.

Norman Bermúdez’s background and training give her work a humanitarian sensitivity; she was very conscious that her subjects might want to remain anonymous, as their refugee status is not legally recognised. “I thought that giving them the chance to embroider over any parts of their image would be a good way for them to have the last say over how much is visible in the final portrait,” she says. “One of the key themes that emerged during this collaboration was a tension between wanting to be seen and needing to stay hidden, which in many ways defines their experience as refugees.”