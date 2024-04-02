Photographs born from the lava of Armero

Other pictures show the cemetery in what is left of Armero today, and some of the practices that have sprung up in it. “The cemetery was one of the few areas that wasn’t affected, and people go there to take bones,” Saavedra explains. “Supposedly, if you do a ritual with bones from the cemetery, you will gain power. As a Colombian I know that this idea of magic is always there; we all have stories about magic and cleansing, these rituals that sometimes are done.”

It is another reason he wanted to expand the project beyond documentary – to take photography beyond traditions and try to encompass alternative visions. “The world sees us in a very Eurocentric way, that this story is a linear story,” Saavedra says. “I don’t believe in just one timeline, or in these strict ideas of history. We have to give other possibilities, to make other possibilities visible.”

Contrasting aerial shots of Armero before and after the disaster with his own images is a way to combine these narratives, the topographical images providing a scientific view while his photographs reference the ongoing trauma. “When a memory is this huge, when it isn’t spoken about for so long, it’s like a dryness,” he says. “When the story is fresh it’s like wet mud, but these people sat with this story for so long.”