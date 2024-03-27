Working-class photographers start their UK tour in Coventry

A new travelling exhibition explores what it means to be a working-class photographer documenting the working-class experience in post-Thatcher Britain

In summer 1989, political scientist Francis Fukuyama wrote: “What we are witnessing is not just the end of the Cold War, or a passing of a particular period of postwar history, but the end of history as such: that is, the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalisation of western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.” The quote is from Fukuyama’s essay The End of History?, published amid a swathe of anti-communist protests across the former Soviet Union, just months before the Berlin Wall fell. As communism came to an end in Europe, his words ushered in a new era of neoliberalism.

In the years preceding Fukuyama’s text, unemployment had soared and strikes had dragged on in Margaret Thatcher’s Britain. A generation of politically engaged working-class creatives documented the changes, with photographers such as Chris Killip and Tish Murtha capturing working-class experiences at the sharp end in classic, still-celebrated black-and-white documentary images. But as the 1990s arrived – bringing much of what Fukuyama predicted, and an extended version of his essay minus the qualifying question mark – the figure of the working-class hero began to vanish from books and magazines.