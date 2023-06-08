Vehicles for change: Gauri Gill on capturing the Indian farmers’ protests

A Village on the Highway focuses not on the agricultural workers whose activism overturned the ‘black laws’, but the makeshift camps which allowed them to do it

When, in November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana parked their vehicles (and grievances) outside New Delhi, photographer Gauri Gill went to join them. The workers were fighting the introduction of three farm acts – nicknamed the ‘black laws’ – which would dramatically reduce agricultural protections, potentially decimating the industry and lives of millions of farmers across the country. The march became what The Guardian called “probably the largest peaceful protests in the world,” and, ultimately, were successful (prime minister Narendra Modi announced the laws’ repeal on 19 November 2021). The mass gatherings had their own distinct visual character, captured by Gill in A Village on the Highway. Tarpaulins drape over makeshift huts and trucks converted into shelters, while behind the sheets, thin mattresses and simple tin crockery speak to months spent on the roadside – life relocated by necessity.

“I’ve been interested in rural concerns since I first began visiting friends in the small villages of Western Rajasthan in the late 1990s,” says Gill, herself from a Punjabi family with agricultural roots. “I am well aware of the two tracks India runs on – or perhaps the world itself today – with a gaping and impenetrable distance between urban and rural lives.” Gill wanted to see this gap closing for herself – the spectacle of direct action meeting political intransigence. “I was deeply moved by what I found, their spirit of utter generosity and tenacity in the face of obduracy and cynical disinterest in their fight for survival,” she says.