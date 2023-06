Moe Suzuki reflects on the erasure of collective memory in one neighbourhood in eastern Tokyo

The average lifespan of a house in Japan is around 30 years. Rather than renovating, homes are torn down and made anew. In her latest project, Suzuki raises questions about the political and economic factors behind the need to scrap

Kyojima is one of Tokyo’s last-remaining old neighbourhoods; an inner-city suburb that survived bombing during the Second World War. Today, traces of old Japan still exist in its narrow alleys, lined with nagaya: traditional wooden houses typical of the Edo era (1603–1867). Moe Suzuki has lived in the area for 10 years, and cycles through Kyojima twice a day on the school run. In recent years, she noticed dramatic changes. New construction sites were pitching up daily; houses covered in scaffolding overnight; whole rows of nagaya demolished and replaced by concrete blocks.

Unlike in other countries, Japanese houses depreciate over time and have an average lifespan of around 20 to 30 years. When a landlord dies or decides to sell, rather than renovating, the houses are torn down and rebuilt. This phenomenon can be traced back to the postwar period. Around 50 per cent of Tokyo was devastated by bombings, generating a surge in demand for low-cost housing. This was followed by building code revisions to improve earthquake resilience. Since then, the housing market has been in a 20-year scrap-and- build cycle – an untenable situation, except for the mortgage lenders and construction companies that cash in. “The construction farm is strong,” says Suzuki. “It has a strong political connection and economic connection. To keep the economy going, they need to scrap.” The cycle explains Tokyo’s ever-evolving urban landscape, despite its 400-year history. The city has become a hotspot for modern architecture, but with that, its history, along with its residents’ collective memory, is being erased.