Hannah Villiger’s Polaroid abstractions enrich the Swiss artist’s retrospective

Villiger started working with a Polaroid camera in the 1980s. She had previously been making sculptures, paintings and performances, all of which used the body as material and subject, something to be made and remade, over and over again. The Polaroid camera, however, offered her a new form of self-representation that combined intuitive performative gestures with predetermined external structures. She always pressed the shutter herself, sometimes without looking through the viewfinder. Then, she manipulated the results by tilting the Polaroids on the wall “until they find an equilibrium all of their own”, as Villiger said in 1986, or by creating sketches of how and where they should appear within a space. The spatial positioning of the work, size and materiality all contribute to how the body appears in the image and how we encounter it. Blowing up the limbs to a larger-than-life scale, the Polaroids were enlarged via an internegative and mounted on aluminium that lends the surface a certain sheen reflecting external light and sometimes, the viewer. In the exhibition, each image floats away from the wall, balanced on tiny, golden pins.

Villiger wanted to “not just represent a given but to create an autonomous work of art”, which, given the traditional format of photography and her primary subject, meant she had to find ways of destabilising conventional perspectives. In Sculptural (1990/91), this is achieved through fragmentation and the incorporation of multiple bodies, blurring of the boundaries between the two – it’s unclear where one begins and the other ends. In this work, the proximity of flesh seems to express intimacy or perhaps, co-dependence. Elsewhere, the collapse of space between skin and limbs also becomes a form of resistance against what a body, specifically a woman’s, should look like or how it should behave.