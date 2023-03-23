Alessia Rollo documents festivals of southern Italy with richness, magic and complexity

Noticing the lack of work by local photographers, Rollo initiated her own project, re-working found images and documenting festivals across Southern Italy

Photography has long been associated with magic; the way it can stop time, and the alchemy in how images appear in the darkroom. In the 19th century, it was used for optical trickery in stage illusions and at fairgrounds. Concurrently, the camera was being employed as a tool for scientific study. These two applications of the medium are at odds with one another, and today, photography’s claim to pure objectivity has been replaced with an understanding that the camera can sometimes lie.

Alessia Rollo was struck by this realisation in 2019. Having grown up in the southernmost point of Italy – “the heel of the boot” – she moved north to Milan for a master’s in photography. During her studies, she encountered the work of Italian anthropologist Ernesto de Martino. In the mid-20th century, he studied and wrote about religion, shamanism and tarantism in southern Italy. But Rollo did not recognise the way her home region had been represented. The photographers and film-makers who accompanied De Martino on his trips contributed to a perception of the south as ‘other’, a backward place still steeped in superstition compared to the ‘rational’ north.