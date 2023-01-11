This online journal and publishing house is on a mission to uplift Vietnamese photography

Despite the challenges of scarce resources and strict censorship laws, the two-person team behind Matca – an online journal, community space and publishing imprint in Hanoi – are determined to strengthen their local scene

It is a bright autumn day in London when we meet the pair behind online journal, community space and publishing imprint, Matca. Based in Hanoi, Vietnam, Linh Pham, Matca’s co-founder, and Ha Dao, its editor, are part way through a 10-day networking trip across the UK funded by a grant from the British Council. They have visited Belfast to meet the team behind Source Magazine, and Bristol for the annual Books on Photography (BOP) bookfair. En route, they have amassed 60kg of photobooks, which they plan to haul home in their suitcases. It is difficult to buy these titles in Vietnam due to rocketing shipping costs, they say, but also the country’s strict censorship laws implemented by its communist government. Even online orders can fail to turn up.

This lack of resources – just one of the hurdles prospective artists in Vietnam face – is at the root of Matca’s inception. Pham, who co-founded the organisation in 2016, alongside two other photographers who are no longer part of its day-to-day running, began exploring photography around 10 years ago. “I was looking for educational resources, or some sort of mentor, from which I could learn the craft,” he says. “We have a main government agency that supports photography, but even then it’s kind of like propaganda. We have no infrastructure supporting independent practitioners.” Pham had to navigate his own way into the industry. He travelled to festivals around Asia – such as Cambodia’s Angkor Photo, China’s Pingyao International Photography Festival and Malaysia’s OBSCURA Festival – making connections in neighbouring countries with a more established photography scene.

Eventually he secured work as a photojournalist covering Vietnam and south-east Asia, and has since been commissioned by organisations including Getty Images, The New York Times and National Geographic. Pham built his career out of curiosity and determination, but for the majority of people in Vietnam, the inspiration to do so is difficult to find. “I decided that I needed to create a platform, to provide the information that I wished I could have had in the beginning,” he says.