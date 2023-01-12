Climate activists, enduring friendships and young love: Portrait of Britain Vol. 5 shortlist announced

Other photographs shortlisted for Portrait of Britain reflect on the impact of climate change with several photographers choosing to take pictures of climate activists or those directly affected by it. Raphaël Neal photographed British teenager Lara as part of his series New Waves – a collection of portraits of teenagers, alongside landscape images that allude to environmental degradation. “It felt natural to start the year with a picture evoking a mourning, though I did ask Lara to have a defiant look on her face,” he says, referring to the translucent black veil over her face. “I love how she looks at us: is she judging us? Or inviting us to join her battle? It had to look both engaging and uncomfortable, staged and wild at the same time, like an echo to the confusion one experiences with the dangerously nice and warm weather.”

Bever, Hullait and Neal’s images are all showcased in our online gallery, where visitors can browse all 200 shortlisted works. The 100 Portrait of Britain winners can be found now on JCDecaux screens up and down the country as part of our month-long exhibition.