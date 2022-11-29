Long time no see: A visual exchange between two artists and the Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange

Engaging in this level of collaboration meant the artists relinquished the control they’d usually have over the aesthetic output of their work. “It was one of the few moments I’ve been able to resist having expectations in my life,” says Stein. They were motivated by a quote from the philosopher Édouard Glissant – “I can change, through exchange” – “there’s a lot of love in a statement like that,” Stein reflects. “We were both very drawn to that… We’re both drawn to work that’s made from a place of love.”

The collaboration didn’t end when the artists left the country either. “What we’ve noticed is that there’s an older generation of documentary filmmakers and photographers who have engaged with this question of power dynamics. But ultimately, they retain full authorship,” says Stein. “We thought, ‘you have to put your money where your mouth is’.” If their gallery makes a sale, or if they win a grant, a third of the money will always go back to the participants in Vietnam.

Long time no see has employed a sensitive and democratic approach to storytelling, from its conception, through its execution, and now in its presentation. This level of care and connection is beautifully reflected in the project’s title. One of the many side-effects of exposure to Agent Orange is hearing loss, and six out of the seven younger participants were deaf. In order to communicate with them, Orejarena and Stein learned Vietnamese sign language. The title of the project is inspired by the sign language translation for ‘long time no see’. “It registers like a graceful dance,” says Orejarena. One arm is stretched out to the side, while the other reaches for it in a fist, which then slides across the arm, the chest, and makes its way all the way across the body, until it releases at the side of the body. “So much of the communication was a visual exchange,” Stein reflects. “And that’s what was so lovely. It transcends language.”