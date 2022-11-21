First look: Photo London announces details of 2023 edition

Alongside exhibitions, the fair expects to welcome exhibitors from as far afield as China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Finland and Iran, with several major galleries from Canada, Taiwan and the USA taking part for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Publishers’ Section will also be a bigger and more international affair than in previous years, with publishers coming from France, Germany, China, Poland and the Netherlands.
Continuing the international focus, several galleries will support photographers from Iran, including first-time exhibitor O Gallery (Tehran). The gallery will present rare prints by Kaveh Kazemi, whose photographs of the 1979 revolution and its aftermath represent one of the most important archives of this period. There will also be a special exhibition on Mexican photography, Fotografia Maroma: a living gallery of Mexican photography, which will present works by four prominent Mexican photographers: Patricia Lagarde, Javier Hinojosa, Ilán Rabchinskey and Margot Kalach.