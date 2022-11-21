First look: Photo London announces details of 2023 edition

The photo fair has today announced details of its 2023 programme, including naming Martin Parr this year’s Photo London Master of Photography

Photo London has today announced the first details of its eighth edition, including naming Martin Parr as Photo London Master of Photography 2023. The fair, which will take place at Somerset House from 11-14 May 2023, will host a major exhibition of new and recent work by Parr, focusing on images taken in the UK.

The British theme will continue throughout the fair, which will also present the exhibition From Welfare to Wellbeing: Women Photographers from the Hyman Collection. Curated by the Centre for British Photography, which opens its doors in the new year, the exhibition will provide an overview of British photography, featuring work by Jo Spence, Sonia Boyce, Laura Pannack and more.

Commenting on their plans for the 2023 edition, Photo London Founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad said: “Looking at the amazing global response to Photo London, and on the back of the announcement of our partnership with Creo to establish a new fair in New York, we thought this was the right moment to turn the spotlight on Britain. And where better to start than with Martin Parr — the godfather of British photography.”