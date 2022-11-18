Fiction and absurdity: Thomas Rousset’s exaggerated explorations of rural life

Set in the village of Prabert in France, Rousset’s images play on the eccentricities of the village and its people, transforming them lovingly into caricatures and tableaus

During his childhood, Thomas Rousset spent a great deal of time among the detritus of a traditional rural life. Alongside the usual array of livestock, his uncle’s farm – nestled in the small agricultural village of Prabert, France – was strewn with ramshackle buildings, dusty machinery and abandoned cars. There was an eccentricity about this farm and about the village which, later in his life, would draw Rousset back many times.

“Twelve years ago, when I started my schooling in photography, I began with documentary, with very strict documentary,” the photographer recalls of his earliest attempts to capture the reality of Prabert. “But, step by step, I began to shoot more fiction, more absurdity.” Through the gradual introduction of this absurdity, Rousset set about playing on the eccentricities of the village and its people, transforming them lovingly into caricatures and tableaus.