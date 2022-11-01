Into the Woods: Laura Pannack leaves technology behind to better connect and confront her fear of time running out

London based photographer Laura Pannack continues her exploration of mythology, nostalgia and the impermanence of adolescence with her latest project Tales from the Dübener Heide forest . Pannack shares a first look at the work, specially for British Journal of Photography

British documentary photographer Laura Pannack’s latest work follows on from her widely recognised project, Youth Without Age, Life Without Death. That series was her response to the timelessness and tradition of the Romanian landscape and people she encountered when travelling throughout the country from 2011 onwards. With this new chapter, she continues her ongoing investigation into youth and time. In November 2021, Pannack travelled to the Dübener Heide region, one of the largest forest areas in eastern Germany, to participate in the Passage residency programme. Along with fellow artist Bert Villa, she spent four weeks living and working in simple and isolated surroundings, guided by artistic director and photographer Jan Stradtmann. Their time was spent developing their practices, and making work about the local area. “Boredom is one of my greatest fears. I love to be busy, so when I ventured into a residency promising nothingness, I was naturally apprehensive,” says Pannack. “I initially felt a bit disappointed when I took a soggy hike through the forest on day one. The birch tree reminded me of home, and it did not startle or surprise me.” However, soon the peaceful silence calmed her and she revelled in the sense of freedom it induced.