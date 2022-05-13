What we saw at Photo London 2022

As the UK’s largest photography festival kicks off at Somerset House, Billy Barraclough captures a morning at the fair, and we round-up some of highlights

Frank Horvat (1928-2021) believed that photography was a miracle. According to his daughter Fiammetta Horvat, who curated her father’s exhibition at Photo London this year, he considered every image “a small miracle” – a hybrid moment of the real and imaginary; seized, captured and immortalised by the lens.

Horvat’s exhibition alone is enough reason to visit Photo London this weekend. It is almost worth bypassing the main pavilion entirely, and heading straight down to the Embankment Galleries at the back of Somerset House’s sunny courtyard. The Italian-born fashion and documentary photographer is known for challenging the status quo of fashion photography.

In 1947, aged 15, Horvat sold his precious stamp collection to buy a camera, and from the late-1950s he had a lengthy career shooting for Life magazine, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. He took models out of the studio and into unconventional locations – outside a London butchers, on the back of a Parisian bus, or on the sidewalk in New York, for example.