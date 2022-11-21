Roe Ethridge presents two decades of work in a vibrant new monograph

American Polychronic features 23 years’ worth of fine art and commercial photography – from portraits of philosopher Jacques Ranciere and actor Elisabeth Moss, to object studies, family snapshots and shoots for Balenciaga. ‘Polychronic’ means multiple contexts; tasks or events occurring simultaneously; everything happening all at once; a sprawling multiverse of images. “The polychronic idea isn’t a testimonial to anything,” Ethridge explains, “It’s just what happened.”
Artworks are presented from oldest to newest, while commercial and editorial photographs run newest to oldest. The book’s affinity with shopping catalogues – visual abundance, objects in situ, an emphasis on consumer culture – is no accident. Catalogue shoots for the likes of JCPenney were Ethridge’s first taste of professional photography. His commercial work retains some of the genre’s hallmarks, deployed somewhere between emulation, subversion and gentle parody.
In one image, model Jess Gold leans out of a Volvo window, her pose and clothing (a large-collared patterned shirt and orange woollen jumper) suggesting a particular kind of American suburbia. But behind the door, the rest of the car is missing – the social trope has been reduced to a prop. It’s the same later on when a photograph of three white ceiling lights creeps onto the adjacent page, a stock image somehow freer without context. When sheets from real shopping catalogues are included, they are laid onto a lightbox so that both sides are visible, giving the 4×5 photographs the appearance of collages.
For Ethridge, compositional rules are made to be broken. Or perhaps they don’t really matter that much in the first place. Readers can make their own connections, though occasionally sequences of three or four images create vignettes, lifting juxtaposition into knowing irony. A scanned negative of downtown Manhattan a month after 9/11 sits between one of Ethridge’s many studies of pigeons and an enlarged UPS logo. Something about the banalities and commerce that surround American tragedy, perhaps? Almost certainly not. “Photography is like Ju-Jitsu,” Ethridge explains. “You’re taking whatever is coming at you, and doing something with it, sectioning off something in the world.”