Roe Ethridge presents two decades of work in a vibrant new monograph

Blending fine-art, commercial, and editorial images, Roe Ethridge questions compositional norms and artistic propriety

The first photograph in Roe Ethridge’s new photobook American Polychronic asks more questions than it answers. A pale yellow refrigerator dominates; twine-wrapped vases and fake daffodils are displayed on top, while its facade is covered in photos, magnets and stickers. Among them are three WWF pandas, which form a neat diagonal row, next to a Chanel business card. Below that, a large Florida State Seminoles football sticker draws the eye downwards, where a black and white labrador is walking across the frame from left to right.

The image could belong to a family album, an advert, or perhaps even a ‘this is what the real America looks like’ feature in Apartamento or LIFE. Its title is simply ‘Refrigerator 1999’, so when Ethridge explains its story, it feels as though we are disrupting the book’s intended anonymity.

The photograph was made in Ethridge’s childhood home in Atlanta, Georgia, while on assignment for The New York Times Magazine. The image found its way into his exhibitions as recently as 2020 (Old Fruit at Gagosian, New York) but the original story was never published. The image perfectly encapsulates Ethridge’s ethos: photographs made in one context plucked and placed into another, often as an act of questioning compositional norms and artistic propriety. Why shouldn’t a picture from an abandoned journalism shoot wind up in a commercial gallery two decades on?