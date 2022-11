Later we see a shift towards a narrative that focused on the economic and resource-led benefits of the French empire. A policy of assimilation over ‘othering’ ensued. Here, we see a presentation of portraits of colonised people by the more humanist lenses of André Steiner, Thérèse Le Prat and members of the Alliance-Photo agency. Finally, examples of a new documentary style by the likes of Eli Lotar and Jacques-André Boifard, who consciously criticised the colonial project in their images. Still, the exhibition’s overall sentiment does not shy away from stating that there was still a long way to go.

At every turn, a strong emphasis is placed on the context of the image. Detailed captions elaborate on the author’s position, but also the circumstances under which the image was commissioned and taken, where and why it was first published, and how it was received. The press and its role in circulating visual propaganda is highlighted too. It makes for a rounded and critical viewing experience. Anti-colonialist essays and poems illuminated on screens intersperse the framed archives, collages and vinyls on the wall. Through headphones, one can listen to the audio recordings of Rocé and Casey – two French rappers whose personal work speaks to French colonial history and their experience of it – reading these texts.