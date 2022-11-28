Living Pictures: The largest-ever show of south-east Asian photography opens this week

As the assistant curator at Photoworks, Raquel Villar-Pérez developed the festival through working on its special projects and collaborations. Previously working at the Tate Modern as an exhibitions assistant, her interests include post and decolonial women’s studies within contemporary art, focusing on the Global South as a political space. She has curated shows in London, Stockholm, Seoul and Malaga. A PhD candidate at Birkbeck’s School of Art and a member of the research group called Art and Identity Politics at the University of Murcia, Villar-Pérez is also a writer and researcher, contributing regularly to a number of international publications.