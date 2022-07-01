In the studio with Noémie Goudal

Goudal’s studio is located away from the bustle of the main boulevard in a quiet alleyway. It is early April, the sky is blue but the wind is chilly, so it is a delight to be enveloped by the heat of a fire stove upon entering the studio. Goudal’s practice is predominantly rooted in the outdoors, but the artist welcomes me into a space resembling a country house living room, where we sit at a large wooden table for coffee. Next door, a second luminous room opens up. With a glass roof and bright white walls it has the appearance of a laboratory and it is this workroom that houses the evidence of Goudal’s creative practice. She describes her studio as fluid and ever-changing, always adapting to her latest projects. Currently, Goudal is preparing for two significant shows opening in July: a solo exhibition at Les Rencontres d’Arles (04 July to 28 August 2022) and an installation/performance at the Avignon Festival (07 to 27 July 2022).

Born in Paris in 1984, Goudal moved to London to study graphic design at Central Saint Martins. Following a master’s in photography at Royal College of Art, she set up her first studio in the English capital. Her practice mixes photography, film and installation to explore the politics of landscape at the intersection of ecology and anthropology. Her work has been exhibited worldwide in a number of renowned institutions and events, including The Photographers’ Gallery, Foam and Venice Biennale. Ultimately it was love that brought her back to Paris in 2016, and today she works between the two cities.