Daniel Jack Lyons explores identity and youth in the Brazilian Amazon

In 2019, Lyons was offered an artist residency at Casa do Rio, an organisation that supports the teenagers and young people living in the Brazilian Amazon. When he arrived, he acclimated to the environs by meditating in the wild, walking alone through the jungle. He realised that the powerful narratives of the local indigenous communities deserved as much reverence as the infamous rainforest. “When the Amazon was on fire, everybody was talking about it as the lungs of the earth—how important it is to preserve the forest because it accounts for a certain percentage of the oxygen that we have access to globally. I didn’t hear about the people [living there]: homes being lost, communities being displaced,” says Lyons, speaking from his home in Los Angeles. “This project was an attempt to really put a ‘face’ to them.”

The resulting series includes a kaleidoscopic array of youth subcultures. “It’s like a three-part Venn diagram. Everyone’s indigenous, but you have the land activists, who are really devoted to preserving traditions, indigenous rights, land sovereignty; the queer, trans, and non-binary people; and then artists, rappers, musicians, skaters, the youth-on-the-margins group.” Lyons connected with his subjects interpersonally before taking anyone’s photograph, and seceded personal choices (shooting location, what they wore) to them. He felt very accepted on site, and the friendships he made have lasted well beyond the residency.