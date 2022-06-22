Tate launches new publishing series with a quartet of photobooks exploring community and solidarity

Liz Johnson Artur, Sheba Chhachhi, Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen and Sabelo Mlangeni have all released titles, which each include a conversation between the photographer and a Tate curator

Tate Publishing has introduced a new series of photography books – The Tate Photography Series – exploring rolling themes regarding ongoing social issues. Released in groupings of four, the first quartet – featuring Liz Johnson Artur, Sheba Chhachhi, Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen and Sabelo Mlangeni – explore community and solidarity across diverse territories.

Each publication shares the same format: a brief introduction, followed by a conversation between the photographer and a Tate curator, and completed with a portfolio of images from one or multiple series.

Below, we take a closer look into the first round of releases.