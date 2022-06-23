Join Us
Explore Stories

British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

View Gallery 17 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
1854 Photography
British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

Source:
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last Thursday, we celebrated the launch of our 11th Ones to Watch issue, announcing the names of 15 emerging photographers who we’re tipping to continue their journey to greatness

In 2011, British Journal of Photography launched its inaugural Ones to Watch issue: a selection of emerging photographers, nominated by industry experts and selected by then-editor Simon Bainbridge. The search was intended to be a global survey, reaching out to tastemakers from all over the world to seek out largely unknown artists that were tipped for greatness.

Now, over a decade later, “I think we’ve finally got there,” said Bainbridge, speaking at the launch party of the 11th edition last Thursday, hosted at The Rubicon in Cambridge Heath, East London. Bainbridge – who recently joined Magnum Photos as editor-in-chief, having left BJP in 2020 – was invited to guest edit the 2022 edition. This year, over 100 industry experts – curators, artists, academics, editors, and more – nominated over 500 names for the platform. From that, Bainbridge selected 15 talents spread across five continents: from France and Ukraine, to India, Sudan, Malaysia, Tunisia and the US. 

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.
© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

“These days, photography is not so much a medium as a global language, used – and abused – on a scale previously unimaginable. The challenge of being seen has never been more keenly felt”

Simon Bainbridge, guest editor of Ones to Watch 2022

© Ali Hussein Mohamed.
© Ali Hussein Mohamed.

These photographers are featured in the latest issue of BJP, alongside our regular segments – ‘On Location’ in Paris and ‘In the Studio’ with Noémie Goudal. In the intelligence section, Gem Fletcher considers the messy and unglamorous reality of the journey to success, speaking to Alec Soth, Poulomi Basu, Jess T Dugan and Justine Kurland. We also catch up with our former Ones to Watch nominees – Max Pinckers, Jim Mortram, Diana Markosian, and more – about their journey since their nomination. 

As always, we thank all of our featured artists, contributors, and nominators in helping to spotlight some of the brightest photographers working today. In the words of our guest editor: “Don’t expect any new dogmas or ‘isms’ to emerge over the following pages… Photography is alive and kicking in many, varied forms, from expanded practices incorporating new technologies. These days, photography is not so much a medium as a global language, used (and abused) on a scale previously unimaginable. The challenge of being seen has never been more keenly felt.”

Over the coming weeks, we will be sharing each of the 15 photographers’ profiles online. Find a full list of this year’s talents here, or purchase the issue through thebjpshop.com. 

The Rubicon is a purpose-built studio in East London, available to hire for events, photo shoots, or as a workspace.

No Newer Articles
Never miss a beat with the full Agenda collection
From exhibitions and events to photobooks and beyond — register free now and unlock unlimited access to every article published within our Agenda collection.



Please enter your password
1854 Media will use your contact information to email you about relevant content, products and services. You can unsubscribe at anytime and check out Privacy Policy.

We are unable to create an account for you right now. Please try later.
© Laurence Rasti