British Journal of Photography launches its annual talent issue

These photographers are featured in the latest issue of BJP, alongside our regular segments – ‘On Location’ in Paris and ‘In the Studio’ with Noémie Goudal. In the intelligence section, Gem Fletcher considers the messy and unglamorous reality of the journey to success, speaking to Alec Soth, Poulomi Basu, Jess T Dugan and Justine Kurland. We also catch up with our former Ones to Watch nominees – Max Pinckers, Jim Mortram, Diana Markosian, and more – about their journey since their nomination.

As always, we thank all of our featured artists, contributors, and nominators in helping to spotlight some of the brightest photographers working today. In the words of our guest editor: “Don’t expect any new dogmas or ‘isms’ to emerge over the following pages… Photography is alive and kicking in many, varied forms, from expanded practices incorporating new technologies. These days, photography is not so much a medium as a global language, used (and abused) on a scale previously unimaginable. The challenge of being seen has never been more keenly felt.”

Over the coming weeks, we will be sharing each of the 15 photographers’ profiles online. Find a full list of this year’s talents here, or purchase the issue through thebjpshop.com.