Sebastião Salgado in his own words

Salgado and Hopkinson discuss images with which his name is now synonymous, including his shots of miners toiling in the Serra Pelada gold mine, which were made between 1986 – 1989, and some of which were published by The Sunday Times in 1987 [BJP’s article by Neil Burgess gives an insight getting it into print]. “I’m a reporter. I only take pictures of people. The important thing is to concentrate on the essential, by which I mean the dignity of humanity,” Salgado tells Hopkinson.

He’s also adamant he doesn’t want to convey vague impressions of generic suffering and – keenly aware of his position as a Brazilian, born outside the West – is alive to the power hierarchies that create inequalities such as the mines. “I admit there’s a very specific message in my work,” he tells Hopkinson. “The Third World has never been as poor as it is today. The cost of raw materials is dropping while that of industrial products continually rises. The developing countries have never been as poor or as dependent as they are today.”

“The West is rich, with many more resources at its disposal,” he continues. “It is time to launch the concept of the universality of humanity. Photography lends itself to a demonstration of this and as an instrument of solidarity between peoples.”

In 1994 Salgado left Magnum and set up his own agency, Amazonas Images, with Wanick Salgado. He worked on Migrations until the late 1990s but after that, he tells Hamilton, he had “seen so much suffering, violence, war and famine, created by the large-scale movements of country people to the cities, of those fleeing armed conflicts, genocide or natural disasters, that I had started to lose my faith in the future of humanity”.