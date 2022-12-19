On Location: Five highlights from Rio de Janeiro

Home to iconic beaches and the world-renowned carnival, Rio de Janeiro is one of Brazil’s liveliest cities – with a photography scene to match. Photographer and editor Igor Furtado guides us through the artistic hotspots

To experience Rio de Janeiro is to be overwhelmed by images. These are images that are beyond any static medium – they are alive and moving. As the second largest city in Brazil, after São Paulo, Rio has a dynamic and constantly evolving art scene, driven by the effervescent spirit of its native residents, known as ‘cariocas’. In Rio, we are continuously searching for ways to disseminate the artistic force of newer generations. In recent years, a growing number of independent galleries have projected young talents to a wider international audience. Despite the difficulties of gaining financial support for the arts, these spaces are proposing new ways of showcasing photography and building a community around it.

Brazil’s troubled past is reflected in every fibre of its urban tissue. Beginning with the Portuguese invasion in the 1500s, the country’s colonial history is inextricably tied to that of photography. The daguerreotype arrived in Rio in January 1840, and became a process that represented a colonial mechanism with the purpose to dominantly catalogue the people and the landscape. Through the decades, Rio has largely been depicted through a foreign gaze. In mainstream media, the city is sold as a getaway, home to iconic beaches and the biggest carnival in the world. The photographs produced in the region reinforced a stereotypical perception of a tropical paradise overtaken by violence and poverty. It was only around the 1960s that photography began to be exhibited in museums, gaining a more artistic and experimental perspective of the practice.

Now, change is being demanded socially and politically. In the last year, many protests have taken place in the city, demanding immediate action to tackle police brutality, the climate crisis, and the embezzlement of public funds. All of these challenges have shaped the city, which in its restless DIY spirit urges a rewriting of history by the artists of today. As we face a pivotal moment in political history, we continue to dream of reaching a place of autonomy, protecting histories and lands that are important to us, but which remain unknown around the world. Rather than talking about our struggles, we hope we will be recognised for distinguished knowledge and talent, and continue to propel our international influence.

Here, I pick out five of the many photographic highlights of the city – first published in an extended version of this article in Issue 7911 of British Journal of Photography.