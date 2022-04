“My work is about celebrating the ordinary, those who can be overlooked but have a really fantastic story to tell.”

The photographer was travelling around India when he first came across Mallakhamb. With some further research, the sport quickly piqued Vadoliya’s interest. “I’ve been exploring the body for a while now, understanding how it moves; the shapes our bodies can create are so beautiful,” he says. “When we see pictures of the body, we don’t see pictures of the Indian body. For me, that visibility was important. Photography allows me to have these conversations, to go into communities and to interrogate myself. I use my camera as a tool to understand myself as much as other people – whether that’s projects about masculinity or being Asian. My work is about celebrating the ordinary, those who can be overlooked but have a really fantastic story to tell.”

Vadoliya got to know the students at Mallakhamb’s foremost training facility in Mumbai early on in his visit, foregoing his lens to build rapport and spend time fully immersed in the environment. Despite shooting only three mornings’ pracises, Vadoliya’s resulting images are remarkable. Black and white, abstract forms mix with the terracotta dust and golden glow of first light, when the cool temperatures make it the best time to practise. The students’ bodies hang suspended upside down, somersaulting down ropes in bright red bodysuits, muscles twisting and twirling in an almost superhuman balancing act, held only by feet, hands, elbows and knees. Splashes of talcum powder and stray cricket balls fall scattered around the grounds.