But, the project didn’t begin as a political commentary. Initially, Richmond found it difficult to make work about his home. “I was living within a national park [in West Somerset]. It was beautiful, but I didn’t know how to process that into a project,” he explains. “I eventually settled on the coastal part… But I didn’t know what the project was until I was into it by a year or so.”

The work evolved slowly. Richmond travelled through towns like Minehead, Weston-super-Mare, and Burnham-on-Sea – places with very little photographic documentation. “I was seeking out stories that were intriguing to me, and then letting time distil the process,” he says.

Although the story developed organically, Richmond made conscious decisions that relate to his cinematic influences. Firstly the colour palette: “I ​​would go out on overcast days, when it was drizzling, just to keep it the same,” he says. And the distance – “a real tight envelope that would limit my wanderings, and make me go back in concentric circles”.

The landscapes and interior spaces he photographed, mostly shot at dawn, are also devoid of people. Alongside solitary portraits, these empty spaces embody the echoes of loneliness and isolation that penetrates life in these towns.