Chekachkov is currently working in Lviv as a fixer, helping the international press document the crisis. As the war between Ukraine and Russia prevails, the photographer reflects on the shifting state of identity

“When I first started photography, I didn’t think about what it means to be Ukrainian,” says Igor Chekachkov. “Later, I started to understand that this is a very important question.”

Chekachkov was born and raised in Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine. The city has seen an avalanche of shelling in the last few days, pounded by the relentless Russian attack. For the past week, however, Chekachkov has been working as a fixer in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70km from the Polish border. He is helping Magnum photographer Emin Özmen, and other international journalists, document the crisis.

“I didn’t imagine that I would come here to work, but lots of people contacted me so I’m trying to help as much as I can,” says Chekachkov. “It’s important to help international journalists to work here properly. It’s my responsibility. I really feel like I’m doing something important, and it’s something that really encouraged me to stay [in Ukraine]. I feel that I am useful here.” Chekachkov was able to leave his home city in time, but his family and friends remain, as travel around the country becomes increasingly difficult and dangerous.