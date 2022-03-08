Photographers, collectives and organisations join forces to fundraise for Ukraine

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many in the photography industry are collaborating to raise money for the Ukrainian victims of war

The ongoing war in Ukraine has sparked global outrage. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February, the crisis has displaced more than 1.7 million civilians and the death toll continues to rise. Oil prices have soared to a 13-year high, and the Russian troops’ relentless attacks threaten to shake western democracy. Watching the crisis unfold from afar, our screens and feeds filled with the chaos, many people are feeling helpless.

In an attempt to take meaningful action, several individuals, collectives and organisations within the photography industry are holding print sales to raise money towards the crisis. Since launching on Wednesday 02 March, Dalston-based creative space Have a Butchers has so far sold over 1000 prints at £50 each, raising in excess of £50,000 for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal by the British Red Cross. It hopes to double this before the sale ends this Friday. Almost 100 photographers – including Alec Soth, Christopher Nunn, Jack Davison, Craig Easton, and Maisie Cousins – have donated their work to the cause.

“We work with a lot of young people within our Dalston community and we know that so many of us are looking for ways to help within our own means,” says Amy Louise Ryall, senior producer at Have a Butchers. “Our aim is to provide some relief to the people of Ukraine and to raise funds as quickly as possible.” All prints are priced at £50, and are printed in collaboration with Hempstead May.