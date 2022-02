“In Chinese culture, it is more about seeking harmony as a collective rather than being individual. So when the child is gone, it has a big impact on the roles we play [in the family].”

Born and raised in Beijing, Siqi Li belongs to the one-child generation. When she was little, it seemed normal – all the families around her were the same. But as she grew up and left to study for a BA in London in 2017, she became more aware of her parents’ attachment to her and the strain of the separation. Up until then, Li had “no one to share my parents’ care with, which made us have a stronger bond and kinship with each other. It gave them a sense of role and duty – it’s such a big part of their identity.” She adds: “In Chinese culture, it is more about seeking harmony as a collective rather than being individual. So when the child is gone, it has a big impact on the roles we play [in the family].”

As Li began studying for her MA in photojournalism and documentary photography at London College of Communication, from which she graduated last year, the Covid-19 pandemic hit. She was stuck in the UK, unable to return home to China for two years. “I progressed a lot in that time, not only in myself but my understanding and knowledge of photography,” she says. “I became interested in how I can use it to look into my family and get to know our narrative better.”