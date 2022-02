Laub has been photographing her family for the last 20 years. The resulting photobook is by turns lavish, hilarious, and moving

Gillian Laub opens Family Matters with an anecdote – a memory from back in 1999 when she was studying at New York’s International Center of Photography (ICP). She’s taking a cigarette break with a classmate when he spots a group of women down the street in fancy fur coats. The classmate pronounces them vulgar, and Laub nods in agreement.

“But as they came closer, a terrible realisation struck,” she writes. “It was my mom, my grandmother, and my Aunt Phyllis with their entire Wednesday art-appreciation tour group.” Enveloped in embrace, their perfume made it hard to breathe, she continues, “but their enthusiasm made it impossible not to smile”.

Funny, revealing, and warm, this story sets the tone for the book. Laub comes from a family “of very expressive people”, as she puts it, but they’re also loyal and loving. They’re rich, but descended from an immigrant who fled the pogroms in Eastern Europe. Laub falls out with her parents, big time, when they come out as Trump supporters. But in 2020 – “in the midst of some of our worst fighting” – they drive for hours just to see the photographer through the window during lockdown.

It’s complicated, as most families are, and they don’t always get along. Even so, they love each other. “The trick isn’t to give up on your own beliefs, or on the people you love,” Laub writes. “The trick is to end up with both.”