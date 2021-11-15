Picture This: Solidarity

I’ve always felt the need to stand up for myself. I thought that if I couldn’t do it, then no one would do it for me. This was the phase of my life I found myself in for the last three years, and the one I have gradually crawled out of.

Family and community are two things that have shaped who I am, two themes that keep recurring in my personal work. Learning to unpack who I am not only as an artist, but as a person, allowed me to learn more about myself and the things that influence me today.

Fascinated by the resilience of the artist Frida Kahlo, I wished to explore her theme of solidarity and duality with this image, having sisters Joanna and Jemima sat together holding each other’s hands; a subtle indication of unity and strength that only twins can share.

kemkaajoku.com