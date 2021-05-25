“My name is Wayne and I am a homeless photographer”

There is Dee, a grandmother happily married for 53 years, who became homeless following an accident at work as a live-in carer. “I worked out things to do and found nature and parks to sit in,” she says, recalling her time homeless in London, “museums and art galleries to spend my days, as this was so very enjoyable. Occasionally I would sit in Westminster Cathedral after the service and read my book in a quiet corner.” There is also Kerry, now, by her own admission, a “strong, confident, resilient 36-year-old woman” who first became homeless aged 14. Curtis, whose life started “spiralling out of control” after the death of his father, a black cab driver, and the loss of the family house in the stock market recession. And Wayne, who has been homeless for a number of years. “I found myself on the streets trying to survive by taking drugs to lose hours of the day, not wanting to look at myself,” he writes. “Had moments of being on the precipice of insanity. Fortunately, somehow, I found photography to be a vice to slightly escape and be cynical about my situation. Not realising that on occasions I capture great pictures.”
The project has not been without its challenges. It was in February 2020 that an open call for the commission was announced. It is hard to imagine life without the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, but back then much of the UK was going about life acutely unaware of what was around the corner. In a matter of weeks, Covid-19 took hold; the UK went into lockdown and almost everything came to a grinding halt. It was not until October 2020 that Latif was able to start the commission and the participants, who are currently homeless, were given a Polaroid camera. At the end of October, merely a few weeks later, the UK went into a second lockdown. By January, a third. But the project didn’t stop, rather it changed course.