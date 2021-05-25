“My name is Wayne and I am a homeless photographer”

The pandemic has also forced Latif to reconsider his photographic approach to the commission. He started with a certain visual identity in mind but the restrictions of the pandemic meant he had to change tack. “I have had to think of a different approach that can be equally powerful, honest and truthful,” he says. “There is no doubt it has been challenging.” There have been other considerations too. Balancing the individuality of each of the subjects and their stories with the unity required of a cohesive body of work is undoubtedly challenging. “There needs to be an aesthetic that filters, at least visually, through all the images,” Latif says, “but at the same time each story is extremely individual.”

This commission is far greater than a body of work. Latif has spent months getting to know the project’s participants, forming bonds and a degree of understanding of each of their individual situations. Through the final series – both Latif’s and the Polaroid images – these individuals will be heard, their lived experiences seen. In doing so the dominant and often stereotypical narrative of homelessness challenged. “It is important that this work leads to positive conversations,” reflects Latif, “whether about homelessness, identity, gender, race.”

In this sense, it has always been important to Latif that he can relate to the participants on some level. “I have not been homeless but when it comes to the issues they have gone through, I can certainly relate,” he says. “There have been times in my life where I’ve felt lost and hopeless due to various circumstances. Being a brown man in London back in the day was tough. Trying to understand why things don’t go your way is hard, it grates on your mental health, you start thinking it’s you that is the problem and this leads you to some dark places.

“I guess that these similarities mean I am able to understand some aspects of their struggle. It has also made me appreciate my own journey.”