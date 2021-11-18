Saffron lives in Brixton, South London, in a flat she shares with her pet cat and dog. The latter, JoJo, is a vivacious Dalmatian, and the subject of a series of Polaroids taken by Saffron during lockdown. “My animals are the closest thing I have ever had to a real family,” she says, explaining the inspiration behind the photographs.

With a brief to create a series of images that reflect the person behind the lens, to photograph JoJo – one of the things Saffron holds dearest – felt apt. “JoJo saved my life during lockdown,” says Saffron. “She gave me a sense of purpose and kept me company whenever I felt lonely or sad.” The series of images is titled I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, a reference to an album by Saffron’s favourite musician, Morrissey.

Over the course of several months, Saffron has been working alongside photographer Inzajeano Latif as part of a commission organised by Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – a UK-based charity that works to prevent suicide – in collaboration with 1854. Through the medium of photography, the project offers an insight into the lives of those who have experienced homelessness in London. Latif mentored Saffron over the course of three months, offering her photographic guidance, while also creating his own body of work which explores the lives of each of the project’s participants.