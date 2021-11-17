“I‌ ‌remember‌ ‌taking‌ ‌your‌ ‌portrait‌ ‌there.‌ ‌You‌ ‌had‌ ‌this‌ ‌look‌ ‌that‌ ‌said‌ ‌‘I‌ ‌have‌ ‌overcome’”‌

“Today I am a strong, confident and resilient woman,” says Kerry. “But it hasn’t always been that way. I had to go through a lot to get to where I am now.”

Today, Kerry has a place to call home and is pursuing new-found interests in interior design and photography. But the trauma of her past still blights the present. “There are times when my mental health is not in a good place,” she says. “Little triggers set off my PTSD. But when I think of what I’ve been through, I’m in a good place. If I’m having a bad day, I have to pinch myself and remember that I have had worse than this.”

Kerry is one of five individuals who, over the last few months, have been working alongside documentary photographer Inzajeano Latif as part of a project organised by Studio 1854 in collaboration with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). CALM is a UK-based charity that works to prevent suicide through encouraging and facilitating positive discussion about mental health. Through the medium of photography, the project offers an insight into the lives of those who have experienced homelessness in London. Kerry was given a Polaroid camera and tasked with creating a series of images that speaks of her experiences. Working closely with Kerry, Latif too created his own body of work.