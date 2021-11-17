“I‌ ‌remember‌ ‌taking‌ ‌your‌ ‌portrait‌ ‌there.‌ ‌You‌ ‌had‌ ‌this‌ ‌look‌ ‌that‌ ‌said‌ ‌‘I‌ ‌have‌ ‌overcome’”‌

“The time I spent there was the worst in my whole life,” she says. “I couldn’t see any way out. There were some days when I felt I couldn’t carry on. I was very suicidal.” The project marked the first time that Kerry has returned to the hostel since she left. “Going back, my heart sank,” she says. “It was emotional, but actually quite powerful. Returning gave me some sort of closure. It almost felt like I was having an outer body experience being there again, just visualising what I was going through.” Latif was aware of the rawness of emotion that day; it is evident in the photographs he took. “I remember taking your portrait there,” he says. “You had this real look that said ‘I have overcome.’ I really got a sense of that. You stood tall.”
Today, Kerry’s mental health continues to be a battle. She suffers from depression and receives support from a doctor and mental health services. But it was the period living at the hostel when she was at her lowest. “All I know is that, emotionally, I never want to go back to that place again,” she says. “I got myself into a rut and I couldn’t get out of it.” In its work to prevent suicide in the UK, CALM places great importance on talking openly about mental health. “It can be really tough to find the words to explain what you’re going through when you’re struggling,” says Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM. “It can be daunting to start a conversation about it but, at CALM, we also know that it has loads of potential benefits — most importantly increased support and reassurance. And when you’re deep in anxiety or depression, this extra support can really make a vital difference.”