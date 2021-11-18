Life Unfiltered: The Anonymous Project meets Martin Parr

Lee Shulman, founder of the project, discusses a new book blending Parr’s archive with the vintage slides he’s collected for almost half a decade

Lee Shulman first met Martin Parr in Arles. It was 2019, and Shulman was exhibiting a collection of images from The Anonymous Project in a show titled The House, at Maison des Peintres when the Magnum photographer “literally” bumped into him. Parr was, and still is, somewhat a hero to Shulman, and the two got talking. Fast forward two years, and they’ve collaborated on a book, Déjà View.

For those unfamiliar with The Anonymous Project, it is a collection of some 3000 vintage slides from the 1950s to 80s, which Shulman has been collecting and preserving since 2017. The ever-expanding archive began with a box of slides that the filmmaker found in a flea market. He was enamoured with the images of everyday moments captured by family and friends – lost or discarded, and likely forgotten. “I know almost every image off by heart,” Shulman says.

It is from this collection and Parr’s archive, over which Shulman had free reign, that the filmmaker made 300 pairings of remarkably similar images. Of those published in the book, some are so remarkable in their similarity, that viewers might find it bizarre, even troubling. Most, however, recognise the amusement and joy in their pairings. The distinctive Kodachrome colour grade and Parr’s characteristic use of flash gives the pages a delightful brightness. Indeed, the book begins with an interview with Shulman and Parr, titled ‘Conversations in Colour’.