Deana Lawson, Gilles Peress, Jo Ractliffe and Anastasia Samoylova are the finalists for the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022

The four shortlisted artists were announced today, with the winner revealed next spring at The Photographers’ Gallery, London

It is the 26th year of the prestigious Deutsche Börse award, and the four finalists have been announced today, 18 November. The prize, which is renowned as one of the most important photography acknowledgements, foregrounds the “outstanding, innovative and thought-provoking work that pushes the boundaries of the medium”. The winner – to be announced at a special ceremony in May next year at The Photographers’ Gallery in London – will receive a grand prize of £30,000. The runners-up will each collect £5000 – an increase from the £3000 fund awarded in previous years.

Deana Lawson is shortlisted for her show, Centropy, at Kunsthalle Basel in 2020. The exhibition was composed of images taken between 2013 and 2020, as Lawson creates a portrait of the contemporary Black experience in the US and beyond. Her images are carefully staged, as she places her subjects in detailed, textured settings. Gem Fletcher writes that: “Lawson describes the pictures as capturing ‘Black innocence’ – everyday photos of Black people enjoying life, riding bikes, embracing their babies and hanging out. ‘Images free from the baggage of history and the violence done to our bodies and community’.” The exhibition, which followed a semi-fictional narrative, also included film, installation, holograms and crystal-encrusted mirrors.