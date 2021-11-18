WOPHA Congress: Women, Photography, and Feminisms launches today in Miami

The two-day event is the first convening of female photography organisations, curators, artists and directors from around the world, and includes 1854’s Female in Focus exhibition

Co-presented by Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA) and Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), a Congress of women photography organisations and notable industry professionals launches today, 18 November, in Miami. The two-day event, with an in-person and virtual programme, seeks to facilitate debate and celebrate the history and contributions of women in photography. The event’s aim is to, “rewrite the established artistic canon and provoke social change”, through addressing topics of “feminist aesthetics, the decolonisation of archives, and curatorial strategies”.

This year, the Congress comes under the title of ‘Women, Photography, and Feminisms’. Aldeide Delgado, a Latinx art historian and curator, and the founder and director of WOPHA, conceptualised the gathering. “I believe in the power of photography as a political force to rearrange the structure of power and domination of society,” says Delgado. “I am inspired by the legacy of the Female Division of the Cuban Photography Club and how, as a space for women’s socialisation, it broadened the possibilities for creation and recognition of the artistic praxis of women in the public space. In this same vein, I have conceived the WOPHA Congress as a space that will render women photographers visible while advancing critical debate about modern and contemporary photography by women and non-binary practitioners.”