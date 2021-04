Samoylova’s investigation into the polarisation of Florida finds an apt setting in Seaside, a small resort community and the location for the cult-classic film The Truman Show. “It’s so perfect there it’s kind of dizzying,” she says. “But it’s perfect in the sense that it feels like you’re walking into a brochure. It’s absolutely polished.” The perceived perfection, which is exaggerated by the sheer brightness of many of Samoylova’s images, acts as a reminder of the emptiness of the American Dream. Behind the glossy cars and pristine white municipal buildings in her photographs, there is a hollowness that lurks in the empty swimming pool and the stunted palm trees. Undoubtedly, this is underpinned by Samoylova’s approach, which she believes requires a “deeper insight” from the viewer. “It’s never what it seems at face value, with my photography. I like to keep the mystery of photography because this is what drew me to it in the first place,” she comments. “Photography doesn’t tell you the whole story at all; it’s about your perception.”