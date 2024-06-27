Township tales: A mixed-media depiction of Johannesburg’s soul

One to Watch Vuyo Mabheka plays with illustration, cut-outs and collage to depict the motion and difficulty of life in the zones

Born in 1999, Vuyo Mabheka is a visual artist and photographer originally from Libode, a small town in Eastern Cape, South Africa. He later moved to the Thokoza township, south-east of Johannesburg, and attended the Buhlebuzile Secondary School, where he was introduced to photography in 2017 through the Of Soul and Joy social and artistic initiative. Mabheka is still based in Thokoza, and his project Popihuise explores both his personal childhood experiences and the complexities of life in South African townships. “I grew up in an unstable home without a father figure; my family moved around a lot, one place after another,” he shares.

Each collage in the Popihuise series weaves together elements of memory and fantasy, combining photographs of people in Mabheka’s community and childhood snapshots from his family photos with cut-out pictures and illustrations. Drawing from life, he allows his imagination to roam free and encompasses other people’s experiences. “The work touches on the notion, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, a reference to how we relate to each other in the townships, a father and a mother being a mother to all,” he explains.