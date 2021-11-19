Insider, Outsider: Jeano Edward’s EverWonderful

The small island of Jamaica has a distinct visual identity — it’s known for its beauty, music, and lively population, elements that Jeano Edwards documents in his photobook, EverWonderful. Edwards left Jamaica at the age of 16, moving to New York City. For Edwards, returning to the island – which he does yearly – is a time for reflection; a period in which he exists as an insider and outsider, local and visitor.

“I’ve spent so much time outside [Jamaica], and that gave me a certain perspective,” the photographer explains. In his self-published book, he compiles four years (and four trips) into a visual diary of portraits. Edwards’ relationship to his home country is mediated through his ongoing documentation of the island’s inhabitants, his unique eye capturing the nation in a way no outsider, and no local, could. Through the images Edwards paints a deeply personal image of the island. There is an ease and sense of peace within the work; a warm sense of home.

“I was tired of seeing Jamaica in that one specific, stereotypical way,” he says. “I wanted to show the mundane, the regular, and explore how I see it.” The images are honest and heartfelt. Edwards captures the often unseen aspects of the island; aspects that make his home, his.