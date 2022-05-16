Creative Brief: Dana Pavlychko, Saliut magazine

What’s behind the name Saliut?

Saliut is the name of a camera that was made in Kyiv during the Soviet era. But the word has other meanings too. The Saliut hotel is one of Kyiv’s most iconic modernist buildings, and the word also means fireworks in Ukrainian. We thought the combination of all these meanings made it a fitting title.

What did you learn from putting together the issues?

The main thing it taught us is that we really enjoy making magazines. With a magazine, you can delve deep into a particular topic, and evolve with each issue you make. It’s not a fixed form like a book. You can experiment indefinitely with each issue. Nadiia Chervinska is Saliut’s editor-in-chief and she works with a team of four, including a guest editor that changes with each edition. For the new issue, we chose Halyna Hleba, an art historian. She knew exactly which photographers we should reach out to.

Why did you choose a 90s theme for the latest issue?

Everyone’s looking back to that era in terms of aesthetics, and I think what was happening in 90s Ukraine was very cool. The country was producing some top photographers during that time who were making work that was different to what was emerging in Europe and North America. We wanted to show readers something they hadn’t seen before, as well as showcasing the work of contemporary photographers who are inspired by that era. Last year, Ukraine also celebrated three decades of independence and this milestone made it a good time to look back.