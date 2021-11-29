Koral Carballo reimagines Black Mexican representation

Started in 2017, the project, titled Siempre estuvimos aquí (We were always here), aims to dissect the African presence in Mexico and the legacy of the people of African origin who were kidnapped and forced to work by slavers. Through its focus on ordinary lives, and a touch of the supernatural, Carballo’s work challenges the general neglect of origin and the internalised racism that continues to cloak Afro-descendancy. “I wanted to direct my photography towards questioning, towards an alternative narrative to the one imposed by the state in the face of terror,” Carballo says. “I am part of the generation of artists who had to grow up in the midst of a state-invented war to control territorial and structural reforms.” The project connects past to present, ancestralism to contemporaneity, the familiar to the estranged. It also ties mystic traditions to the abominable history of enslavement, encouraging the (re)discovery of identities.