Rise and grind: Behind the scenes at Oatly’s coffee magazine

Can you describe your editorial tone and visual identity?

Our style is irreverent and organic. We didn’t want a clean, uniform aesthetic because we mostly feature people who work in the coffee industry or are adjacent to it – covering their passions, musings and more – and we want that human element to come through in our storytelling. In the magazine and on our website, you’ll find handwritten pieces, a lot of film photography, and sometimes out-of-focus and off-kilter images. It’s never too perfect, often quirky, and always expressive.

What are your main considerations when choosing photographers?

We commission stories around the world and want our roster of photographers to reflect that diversity. We aim to hire local talent because we rely on our contributors’ knowledge of the places and communities that they’re documenting. We don’t treat subcultures or people as objects of fascination with a sense of remove; we want the magazine to feel intimate and bring a grounded perspective, and that means working with contributors who we can learn from and collaborate with on shaping stories.

Is there a standout editorial piece that you have worked on, where you feel the images married particularly well with the story?

Las Traileras by photographer Mallika Vora and writer Madeleine Wattenbarger is the kind of creative collaboration we aspire to. The story took us on the road with a woman who is a long-haul truck driver in Tijuana. It gave us a way to cover a profession where workers rely on coffee, while also touching upon labour, gender politics and international trade. It’s a story where the images and text work in concert, and it expands expectations of what covering the coffee community looks like.