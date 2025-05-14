Tasweer Photo Festival manifests the abstract act of migration into an aesthetic reality

The third edition of the festival in Doha, Qatar is anchored by As I Lay Between Two Seas, which depicts identity as a fluid process

Tasweer Photo Festival specialises in West Asian and North African image-makers; it’s a noble cause. The industry has historically neglected this region’s photographers, platforming instead a Western lens upon the region and only furthering stereotypes or prejudice. The region has been consumed by conflict photography from Western media outlets, something Tasweer (Arabic for ‘photography’) makes clear is not its focus – bar the vital section on photography from Gaza this year. Instead, Tasweer develops sophisticated responses to life via local and diasporic photographers, exuding in some places joy, in other places grief and loss, but in every corner, honesty.

Its main exhibition this year As I Lay Between Two Seas draws from Stuart Hall’s understanding of “identity as a ‘production’ which is never complete, always in process”. The title borrows from a photographic series by Ali Al Shehabi and represents a marine metaphor that “speaks to the fluidity of selfhood. Like the sea,” reads the exhibition description, “identity is never still.” It’s a metaphor which fits the region well; a place which has seen perhaps the most movement, exile and shifting current of any region on earth. With a vast diaspora and a wide reaching refugee community, the exhibition pays homage to a process more often than not convoluted by fear and misunderstanding, and weaponised by every major political stage (only recently, at home, did Kier Starmer find himself following in Tory footsteps by scapegoating vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees yet again).