How would you describe Circus’ visual identity?

Chaotic and a bit disjointed. I wouldn’t say there’s one visual style attached to it, which is very important to me. As a poster magazine, I wanted the images to serve different tastes. The main thread running through Circus is definitely the freedom to push ideas and get a bit crazy with them.

How do you select the photographers you work with, and what’s your approach to formulating a brief?

I do a lot of research when looking for talent. I wanted to avoid Circus becoming an echo chamber of my friends. It was important for me to find creatives from across the field and not just those based in London. As for the brief, it depends. With some contributors, I let them run wild. Their visual style is what drew me to them so I just get them to create whatever they see fit, or something they haven’t had a chance to produce for a publication before. Other times, I like to pair up people who wouldn’t usually work together. I try hard not to interfere too much with what people make for the magazine as that’s something that I find quite irritating when I’m the one shooting.