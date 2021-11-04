Carla Liesching critically examines South Africa’s colonial past and the imagery and mythology of the ‘world of whiteness’

A layered and fragmented narrative made up of both photographs and personal prose, Good Hope consists of images cut from tourist pamphlets, issues of old magazines such as National Geographic and Life, current newspapers and family albums. The clippings focus specifically on the gardens and grounds of the area. Liesching began collecting this material years ago, but it was only in 2017, while studying her MFA in Ithaca, that a project began to emerge.

“I had been writing fragmented prose and annotations in relation to collected pictures and objects – things that I perceived to be in some way icons and building blocks of whiteness,” she says. Then, during one of her research trips home, she discovered a box of apartheid-era South African Panorama magazines and Africa-themed National Geographics in a thrift store. “From Cape-to-Cairo railway plans, to gold and diamond mines and safaris – the collection of found imagery depicted visions of Southern Africa to attract tourists and investors alike,” she recalls. “Related as [the colonialism, tourism and trade] are, the project grew from here into one that involves both an intimate look at my own life as a white bodied person with an inheritance of white violence that needs to be unlearned, and a critical examination of the imagery, language and mythologies that keep this ‘world of whiteness’ so firmly in place.”