The archive of photographer, filmmaker and musician Bev Grant reveals arresting scenes of 1960s America

In the summer of 2017, the musician Bev Grant began to digitise some 2500 negatives that she stored in a shoebox since the 1970s, and shared the archive on Facebook. Her images of the United States in the late 1960s were something to behold. It was a period of fervent activism, and Grant was at its forefront. Her images of women protesting the Miss America Beauty Pageant in 1968 remain iconic, and significantly, it was Grant who helped organise the action.

As a photographer and filmmaker involved with the political action of the era, Grant enjoyed unrivalled proximity to its mainstays. In 1969, she travelled to Cuba to document the communist regime first-hand; a close-up of Fidel Castro side-on as he addresses a large crowd in Havana is evidence of such. By the early 1970s, as the political optimism of the previous decade “fizzled out” in the face of sectarianism, Grant turned her focus to making music, and continues to write and perform social activism songs today. Now, aged 79, she is the focus of a new monograph, published by OSMOS books, that will explore an exhaustive archive amassed in a short yet formative period of time.