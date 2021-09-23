Join Us
Explore Stories

1854 Presents: Leah Clements on the physical and the psychological

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In this event, Clements discusses past projects, as well as the importance of disability access within the arts. 

Interviewed by 1854 Present’s Zoe Harrison, photographer, writer and disability advocate Leah Clements ruminates on past works, including an immersive multimedia installation in which the artist ponders the human condition, especially the emotional experiences of “coming up, and coming down.”

“Photography has become a major part of my practice in recent years,” the artist explains. “My work deals with things that are hard to put your finger on, the things that are hard to describe; the emotional, the physical, and the psychological,” she adds. Her work highlights the idiosyncratic universality of human experience, and how we can share physical phenomena without ever knowing. Here, the artist explains her developmental relationship with the camera, as well as her work on Access Docs for Artists, an information resource for disabled artists. “Rockstars have access to documents,” Clements says, “So why shouldn’t we?”

Leah Clements

www.leahclements.com

@leah_r_clements

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

No Newer Articles
Contact
Awards
About
Academy 1854
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Keep Inspired
As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.