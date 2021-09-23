1854 Presents: Leah Clements on the physical and the psychological

In this event, Clements discusses past projects, as well as the importance of disability access within the arts.

Interviewed by 1854 Present’s Zoe Harrison, photographer, writer and disability advocate Leah Clements ruminates on past works, including an immersive multimedia installation in which the artist ponders the human condition, especially the emotional experiences of “coming up, and coming down.”

“Photography has become a major part of my practice in recent years,” the artist explains. “My work deals with things that are hard to put your finger on, the things that are hard to describe; the emotional, the physical, and the psychological,” she adds. Her work highlights the idiosyncratic universality of human experience, and how we can share physical phenomena without ever knowing. Here, the artist explains her developmental relationship with the camera, as well as her work on Access Docs for Artists, an information resource for disabled artists. “Rockstars have access to documents,” Clements says, “So why shouldn’t we?”