In A Gadda Da England freely mixes time and place, finding connections between events and protests through the years

“I’ve done this for 20 years, walked around with a camera looking at everyday stuff,” says Edward Thompson. “I believe when you are working in that mode as a photographer, you can tap into the magic of the everyday. I look intently, I really zone in, and maybe, for a minute, I’m glimpsing a narrative.”

We’re discussing his project In A Gadda Da England, which collects images of England shot by Thompson over the last two decades. Largely, but not exclusively photographed in Kent, the south-eastern county where Thompson lives, it’s a very personal take on an era. There are images of cats and gardens and a shot of Thompson’s father. There are also photographs of far-right protests and Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Independence and Brexit Parties. Thompson didn’t set out to photograph nostalgia or the rise of nationalism, he says, but it was what was out there as he was working. “They say when you die your life passes before your eyes,” he comments. “Well, this is my life, it passed before my eyes and I photographed it.”