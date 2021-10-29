Virginia Hanusik on changing the visual narrative of climate change

In response to the proliferation of disaster imagery following events such as Hurricane Katrina, Hanusik, one of last year’s Decade of Change winners, has spent seven years documenting the landscape and architecture of South Louisiana, showing how much we can learn from it.

“Many climate change stories tend to use the same type of image over and over again to add shock value to the narrative,” begins Virginia Hanusik, speaking about the oversaturation of disaster imagery in the media. “Whether that’s aerial images of flooding, wildfires, or a polar bear in the melting Arctic, these scenes have been synonymous with the climate crisis. But the reality is that every community is currently living with the impacts of climate change at this very moment.”

For Hanusik, this is evident even in her own adopted home of Louisiana, which due to its geographical location, is experiencing coastal retreat, climate migration, and rising sea levels at an accelerated rate. Visually, these effects may pale in comparison to the sheer destruction caused by natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina. The storm ripped through the state’s city of New Orleans in 2005 and captivated a global audience. Yet photographing these more subtle scenes and studying them is equally as important in our efforts to understand and combat climate change.