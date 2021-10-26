Introducing ART3: A brand new platform bringing the best lens-based art to the metaverse

By now, many people will be aware of the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the art world: a major sector of the burgeoning crypto-economy, and a new-age way for collectors to secure ownership of digital work. Artists now have the ability to tokenize – or “mint” – a digital image file, thereby giving it a unique and non-interchangeable value. That token can then be sold to a buyer: whoever owns the token, owns the image.

It is no exaggeration to say the value of NFT art has been skyrocketing. In March 2021, American digital artist Beeple fetched a staggering 42,329 ETH ($69 million) at auction for his Everydays series — for which bidding only began at $100. Photographer Justin Aversano has this year seen sales of around 100 ETH ($378,838) for his project Twin Flames, in which he captures portraits of twins around the world.

Every day, NFT sales are helping to bring autonomy and income back into the hands of visual artists. But with respect to photography in particular, its potential in the NFT world is, to date, largely untapped. Relative to a medium like digital art, the evolution of NFT photo projects is in its infancy: the success of projects like Aversano’s indicates extraordinary growth potential, but many traditional photographers and photography institutions are yet to seize the opportunity.